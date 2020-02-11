Delhi Election: 'I Accept Mandate, But Not Defeat,' Says Congress Candidate Alka Lamba

With the Congress not leading on any seat across Delhi as per trends, Congress' Chandni Chowk candidate Alka Lamba on Tuesday took to Twitter and stated that she accepts the mandate of the people, but not the defeat. Predicting the future course of action for Delhi, Lamba stated that the Congress now has a new fight with new faces, and will have to be prepared for a long struggle for the people of Delhi.

Lamba's tweet roughly translates as, "I accept the results, but not the defeat. The votes were completely polarised. The Congress party now has a new fight with new faces and Will have to be prepared for a long struggle for the people of Delhi. If you fight today, you will also win tomorrow."

Previously associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, Alka Lamba was contesting the Delhi Assembly Elections from the Chandni Chowk constituency. First Congress leader, then former AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk, Alka Lamba had re-joined Congress in October 2019. According to the latest Election Commission trends, Alka Lamba is at number 3 position with 4.08 per cent votes, against AAP candidate Parlad Singh Sawhney leading on number 1 with 77.15 per cent of votes.

Counting of votes

The counting procedure for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 began at 8 am on Tuesday. The election held on February 8 in the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that 21 centers have been set up in the city for the counting of votes. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. According to the Election Commission of India's latest trend, the Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 57 seats, the BJP is leading on 13 seats and the Congress party continues to remain on 0.

Delhi Exit Polls

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit polls predicted an easy victory for AAP by winning 48-61 seats, while the BJP is predicted to garner only 9-21 seats and 0-1 seats for Congress. With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP, while the Congress' presence remained almost absent from the picture.

