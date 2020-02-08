'Ask The Men Who To Vote For': CM Kejriwal Makes Sexist Vote Appeal To Women

Ahead of the elections in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has "appealed" to the citizens of Delhi and especially women to cast their vote. However, instead of making a simple appeal, Kejriwal made a sexist insinuation where he urged women to ask and discuss with the men at home as to which candidate they should vote for.

“Please go and vote. Special appeal to all women - Just as you bear the responsibility of your home, so is the responsibility of the country and Delhi on your shoulders. All of you ladies must go to vote and also take the men of your house. Make sure to discuss your men as who would be the right candidate to vote for,” the Chief Minister tweeted out in Hindi.

वोट डालने ज़रूर जाइये



सभी महिलाओं से ख़ास अपील - जैसे आप घर की ज़िम्मेदारी उठाती हैं, वैसे ही मुल्क और दिल्ली की ज़िम्मेदारी भी आपके कंधों पर है। आप सभी महिलायें वोट डालने ज़रूर जायें और अपने घर के पुरुषों को भी ले जायें। पुरुषों से चर्चा ज़रूर करें कि किसे वोट देना सही रहेगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

READ | Delhi Set To Vote In 70-seat Assembly; AAP, BJP Major Contenders

READ | Delhi Elections: Riteish Deshmukh Has An Important Message For Voters Ahead Of D-Day

Delhi election - Then and Now

The BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, the AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly. It is said that the contest will be between BJP and AAP in the election as Congress is not considered to be in the fray.

In preparation for its 1.47 crore voters of which 81.05 lakh are male voters and 66.8 lakh female voters, the Election Commission of India (EC) has set up 13,000 polling stations and deployed 90,000 officials to ensure smooth polling.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 to elect its 70 members Legislative assembly and the results will be declared on February 11, 2020. The term of the current assembly elected in 2015 will officially expire on 22 February, 2020.

READ | Delhi Authorities Seize 99,210 Litres Of Liquor, Huge Cache Of Ammunition Ahead Of Polling

READ | Delhi Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: 70-seat Assembly Goes To Polls, AAP Eyes 2015 Repeat