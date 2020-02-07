Delhi Authorities Seize 99,210 Litres Of Liquor, Huge Cache Of Ammunition Ahead Of Polling

Ahead of Delhi assembly elections on Saturday, February 8, the authorities have seized 99,210 litres of illicit liquor in the National Capital, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Sharat Kumar Sinha said on Friday. Apart from liquor, huge cache of arms and ammunition and drugs were also seized in Delhi. The nodal officer of Delhi election said that 7,458 licensed weapons were deposited.

DCP Sharat Kumar Sinha on alcohol seizure

"We have seized 99,210-litres illicit liquor and 774 kg drugs, and 504 illegal arms and 730 ammunitions; 7458 licensed weapons deposited," Kumar said. Earlier, Delhi police had arrested two people and seized 55 cartons of liquor from Najafgarh area as well. Since the time model code of conduct has come into force, the law and enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal and freebies worth Rs 45.16 crores till January 30. Also, seven crores of cash, five crores worth drugs and narcotics and more than Rs 28 crores worth precious metals have been seized.

Tight arrangements in critical areas

The DCP further said that all adequate arrangements have been made for the critical areas. "Not only Shaheen Bagh but all places which are 'critical' or 'vulnerable', adequate arrangements have been made there," he added. According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, as on February 1, a total of 6,19,141 hoardings/banners/posters have been removed.

It also said that 501 (485 FIR's/16 DD entries) entries have been lodged under violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The CEO's office also said that 323 FIRs have been registered under the Arms Act and 347 people have been arrested. Voting for Delhi assembly elections will be held on February 8, and results will be declared on February 11.

(With ANI Inputs)

