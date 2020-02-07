Delhi Elections: Riteish Deshmukh Has An Important Message For Voters Ahead Of D-Day

The D-Day is almost here. The citizens of Delhi are all set to queue up at the voting booths on Friday to elect the members of the Legislative Assembly. The political battlefield has been intense with allegations, ‘proofs’ and more dominating headlines for the past few weeks. Not just the citizens of the National Capital, the entire nation would be keenly observing the turn of events.

One of them was Riteish Deshmukh. Though the actor did not venture into any side or make predictions, he had a message for the message to the voters. The Housefull 4 star urged the Delhites to ensure they cast their votes and choose the right candidate. According to him, the main criterion they should consider before press the EVM button was on the basis of the track record of work alone.

Riteish stated that should ‘lead India’ by exercising their franchise like the Capital should.

Here’s the tweet

Delhi, it's almost time to vote, to choose the right candidate who is good for you, your city, your state....based on the track record of work alone....Make sure you cast your vote and lead India, like the Capital should. #JaiHind — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 7, 2020

The actor’s family has been involved in politics for decades now. The Ek Villain star’s father Vilasrao Deshmukh was a Congress leader and a former Maharashtra Chief Minister. His brother Amit Deshmukh is also an MLA from Latur constituency.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party is seeking to retain his chair. The Manoj Tiwari-led Bharatiya Janata Party are the strongest contenders to play spoilsport. The citizens of Delhi will be voting for 70 seats of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, with results scheduled to be announced on February 11.

