Delhi Elections: Riteish Deshmukh Has An Important Message For Voters Ahead Of D-Day

Delhi Assembly Elections

Ahead of the Delhi elections on Saturday, Riteish Deshmukh urged voters to 'lead the nation' and exercise their franchise, by voting only on the basis of work.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi

The D-Day is almost here. The citizens of Delhi are all set to queue up at the voting booths on Friday to elect the members of the Legislative Assembly. The political battlefield has been intense with allegations, ‘proofs’ and more dominating headlines for the past few weeks. Not just the citizens of the National Capital, the entire nation would be keenly observing the turn of events. 

READ: Delhi Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: 70-seat Assembly Goes To Polls, AAP Eyes 2015 Repeat

One of them was Riteish Deshmukh. Though the actor did not venture into any side or make predictions, he had a message for the message to the voters. The Housefull 4 star urged the Delhites to ensure they cast their votes and choose the right candidate. According to him, the main criterion they should consider before press the EVM button was on the basis of the track record of work alone. 

READ: Delhi Authorities Seize 99,210 Litres Of Liquor, Huge Cache Of Ammunition Ahead Of Polling

Riteish stated that should ‘lead India’ by exercising their franchise like the Capital should. 

READ: Delhi Election: FIR Against AAP For Morphing Sholay Scene Against BJP

Here’s the tweet 

The actor’s family has been involved in politics for decades now. The Ek Villain star’s father Vilasrao Deshmukh was a Congress leader and a former Maharashtra Chief Minister. His brother Amit Deshmukh is also an MLA from Latur constituency. 

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party is seeking to retain his chair. The Manoj Tiwari-led Bharatiya Janata Party are the strongest contenders to play spoilsport. The citizens of Delhi will be voting for 70 seats of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, with results scheduled to be announced on February 11. 

READ: Delhi Election: Kejriwal Asks AAP To Have Faith In God, Takes Veiled Jibe At Opposition

Published:
COMMENT
