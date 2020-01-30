Mohalla Clinics: AAP Responds With 'Doctor Kejriwal' Caricature On BJP's Charge

Hitting back at the BJP for sharing a video allegedly showing dilapidated buildings as Delhi's Mohalla clinic and claims of poor medical facilities in them, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday posted a caricature on Twitter where it claimed that the Mohalla clinic initiative has saved beneficiaries "thousands of rupees" in medical costs. Mohalla clinics are primary health centres in Delhi that offer a basic package of essential health services including medicines, diagnostics, and consultation free of cost.

In the picture, a caricature of CM Arvind Kejriwal is shown as a doctor gently holding the hand of an elderly patient. The patient says, "The Mohalla clinic initiative eases stress on budget of pension dependents and lower-income persons. Treatment is done free of cost." In the background, a hoarding says that Mohalla clinic provides free checkups for 212 cases and 120 different types of medicines are availed free of cost.

BJP takes aim at Mohalla clinic

Earlier in the day, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over claims of health sector development in the national capital. The BJP has been campaigning against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party to win control of Delhi when it heads to polls on February 8. Nadda first posted a video made by the party's IT cell, which was then retweeted by Amit Shah.

In the video, testimonies of many people are filmed where they complain of poor facilities at Delhi government's much-touted Mohalla (neighbourhood) clinic initiative. Visuals of poorly built and dilapidated structures are shown as Mohalla clinics in the video, although the authenticity of it is yet to be determined.

केजरीवाल जी, आपने हर साल 1000 मोहल्ला क्लीनिक खोलने का वादा किया।



1000 क्लीनिक खोलना तो दूर, जो कुछ खुले भी, उनमें न दवाएं हैं, न सुविधाएं।



'आप' की ओछी राजनीति ने दिल्ली के गरीबों को सालाना 5 लाख रुपये तक मुफ्त इलाज देने वाली मोदी जी की 'आयुष्मान भारत योजना' से भी वंचित रखा। pic.twitter.com/X4YgSIBXvS — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 30, 2020

Delhi polls and campaign issues

CM Arvind Kejriwal and his party AAP have been banking on issues such as improved education and healthcare system in Delhi and a vast subsidy regime, covering everything from bus tickets to electricity bills, in their re-election bid. Meanwhile, the BJP has targeted the ruling party for false and exaggerated claims on such initiatives. Delhi will head to polls on February 8 with results expected to be out on Feb 11.

