Delhi Elections: BJP's Manoj Tiwari Records A Song, To End Poll Campaign On A Musical Note

As BJP enters the last phase of the election campaign, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has decided to conclude the campaign in a musical way. On his birthday, Manoj Tiwari recorded a song to connect with the people of Delhi ahead of Assembly Elections. Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11

The BJP leader recorded his song during the early hours on Saturday. The BJP, on Friday released its manifesto for the Delhi elections which highlighted aspects like the Jal Jeevan, women healthcare, housing, justice to the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots and so on.

BJP's Delhi Election Manifesto

The BJP's fortnight-long drive seeking people's inputs to prepare a manifesto for the Delhi polls had received 11.65 lakh suggestions over a range of issues including the amended citizenship law and the continuing protests against it. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari were among the leaders who launched the party manifesto.

"When the union government was formed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the biggest challenge in front of Delhi, were air pollution and water pollution. We had decided to rid Delhi of these twin evils," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told reporters. He also spoke about 'Namami Gange' program and stated that 6,000 crores were spent on purifying the Yamuna.

Individuals engaged in occupations like potters, barbers, blacksmiths etc, will be provided easy loans at favourable rates. #DeshBadlaDilliBadlo pic.twitter.com/ReZdEY8uEc — BJP (@BJP4India) January 31, 2020

"We had included 40 rivers and river lines in the 'Namami Gange' program along with river Ganga. The Yamuna was one of the rivers in this program. Around Rs 6,000 crore was spent on purifying the Yamuna whose benefit was accrued to Delhi as well," he added.

BJP's manifesto included the face of PM Modi, BJP president JP Nadda and BJP state chief Manoj Tiwari. The party has, however, not revealed their chief minister candidate yet.

