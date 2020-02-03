Delhi Assembly Polls: PM Modi To Address His First Rally On Feb 3

As the date of Delhi Assembly elections draws closer and the election campaigning intensifies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to enter the campaign with an address at his first rally in East Delhi's Karkardooma area on Monday. The BJP rally will be held at CBD Ground in Karkardooma at around 2 pm.

Prior to the rally, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik along with other police officials inspected the CBD Ground on Sunday.

As BJP's star campaigner for the Delhi Assembly polls, PM Modi will address another rally in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area on the following day.

"One rally of PM Modi will be held in East Delhi at Karkardooma on February 3. Another rally will be held in Dwarka on February 4," a senior BJP leader had said.

PM's address will conclude the campaign

The Prime Minister's appeal may be a final push for voters in Delhi Assembly polls. The BJP believes feels that PM Modi's address can be efficient in garnering votes of even the undecided voters in the national capital.

As per sources, two rallies have been planned following the Union Budget. "The dates have been selected as the BJP wishes to have the Prime Minister's presence when the campaign is at its peak," sources added.

PM Modi had addressed a rally at Ramlila Maidan on December 22, 2019, and had attacked the Opposition parties, accusing them of spreading lies over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). He also targeted the ruling AAP government in Delhi and accused it of not taking steps to control the increasing pollution levels in Delhi.

Since the announcement of the Delhi Assembly polls, the senior leadership of BJP, including party's national president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah have been a constant part of the campaign. Other BJP leaders, including Union Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers of states ruled by BJP, have also been held campaigns across the city.

Voting in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi will take place on February 8, and the votes will be counted on February 11.

