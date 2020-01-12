Tiwari To Send Defamation Notice To Kejriwal For Using His Image For An AAP Promotional

As the poll battle for the Delhi Assembly election continues between Congress, Aam Admi Party, and the BJP. The ruling Aam Admi Party seems to have landed in a soup after BJP leader Manoj Tiwari stated that he will issue a defamation notice against the Aam Admi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for using his image in an AAP campaign video.

The BJP leader has alleged the party of promoting Kejriwal and his schemes for Delhi by using his face on social media.

AAP's 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' poll campaign song features Manoj Tiwari

Earlier on June 11, the official Twitter handle had tweeted a poll campaign video with 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' song sung by Bollywood singer Vishal Dadlani. The video had various dance scenes taken from Manoj Tiwari's Bhojpuri films.

#LageRahoKejriwal song is so good even sir @ManojTiwariMP is also dancing on it. pic.twitter.com/Ye3077PMK4 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 11, 2020

In the original 2 minutes, 52 seconds video, Kejriwal is seen in rallies and posters amidst photographs of landmarks of the national capital. It highlights what the AAP government claims to be their achievements - education, transport and drinking water supply.

The song titled "Lage Raho Kejriwal" was released by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, with party leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh, the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP's.

Releasing our campaign song for the upcoming Delhi elections.#LageRahoKejriwal pic.twitter.com/Sm0P21wsDW — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 11, 2020

Delhi Assembly Elections

The Election Commission announced that Delhi will go to polls in a single phase for the assembly elections on February 8, Saturday. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates will be on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations will be for January 24.

The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial candidates. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri, and Harsh Vardhan have been touted, though Amit Shah has stated in the absence of a formal name that the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership. The ruling AAP will contest the election with Kejriwal leading them.

In what is the major highlight of the Delhi elections scheduled next year is Prashant Kishor's team working with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. While poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his team I-PAC is strategizing his re-election for the next term with a target of "Abki Baar 67 paar"(This time we will cross 67), BJP, which has not formed the government in Delhi since 1998, has strongly hinted towards Manoj Tiwari being its CM candidate.

