4.5 Yrs On Photoshoots, 5 Months Poster-work, 1 Month Talking: Gambhir On Kejriwal's Term

The Delhi Assembly election is a battle between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the truth, said BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday while addressing an election rally at Karkardooma in East Delhi.

READ | Delhi CP Amulya Patnaik: Elaborate and detailed security ahead of Delhi polls

"To address the pollution issue, the Central government made Eastern and Western Peripheral Express highways. The Kejriwal government did not do a single thing to address this issue," said Gambhir

READ | 'Delhi election will be detrimental in deciding the future course of India': PM Modi

The battle between Kejriwal vs truth: Gambhir

Taking a jibe at AAP supremo Kejriwal, Gambhir added "The AAP asks us that the battle is Kejriwal vs whom. We say it is Kejriwal vs truth this time". Gambhir also lashed out at Kejriwal accusing him of wasting his five-year tenure in photoshoots and putting up posters.

"Kejriwal spent 4.5 years in photoshoots, five months in putting up posters and one month in telling about it. The AAP government did not open a single hospital, school or a university and they call us liars. If we work efficiently, then Kejriwal will definitely be removed from the Chief Minister's post," he added.

READ | Centre undertook Rs 1.25 Tn infra work in Delhi despite us not being in power: BJP

PM Modi slams opposition for complaining about major decisions

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the crowd at Karkardooma in the East Delhi ahead of the assembly elections.

"Today, for the first time in the history of the country, the opposition has a complaint with a government. What is the complaint? They say that Modi is so fast? Just work slowly, why are you taking big decisions one after the other? What is the need for it?," Prime Minister Modi said.

Citing major decisions, from scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir to Citizenship Amendment Act, which were taken by his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said

"Article 370 was abrogated after 70 years. Ram Janambhoomi verdict came after 70 years. Kartarpur Sahib corridor was made after 70 years. India-Bangladesh border issue solved after 70 years. The CAA came after 70 years. The War Memorial and the Police Memorial made after 50-60 years,".

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

READ | CM Nitish said buses from Patna have been refused entry in Delhi: PM Modi alleges 'malice'

(With Inputs from ANI)