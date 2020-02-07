Union Budget
Sanjay Raut Defends Kejriwal's Hanuman Worship; Says Delhi CM Towers Over BJP Leaders

Delhi Assembly Elections

Writing in the editorial of Saamana on Friday, Shiv Sena RS MP Sanjay Raut backed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on chanting the Hanuman Chalisa

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shiv Sena

Writing in the editorial of Saamana on Friday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut backed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on chanting the Hanuman Chalisa. He slammed BJP for describing Kejriwal’s belief in Hanuman as a fraud. Raut highlighted that Hanuman and Lord Ram were intrinsically associated with one another. 

Sanjay Raut wrote, “BJP leaders’ opposition to Kejriwal is to such an extent that they did not even like his Hanuman worship. Just as BJP leaders are devotees of Lord Ram, similarly Kejriwal is a devotee of Hanuman. He went to the Hanuman temple on Saturday and chanted the Hanuman Chalisa but BJP didn’t like it. They (BJP leaders) described it as a fraud. In reality, Hanuman is incomplete without Lord Ram.” 

Read: Alexa Plays Hanuman Chalisa, Most Requested Song Of 2019, 4 Times Per Minute

'Kejriwal is towering over everyone else'

Taking a dig at the BJP leadership, Raut opined that PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah were treating the Delhi Assembly polls as a life and death situation. Thereafter, he taunted the ruling party at the Centre for its inability to form a government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The Sena MP also claimed that Kejriwal towered over BJP’s 200 MPs, all its CMs and the entire Council of Ministers.  

“In the Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah are fighting like it is a life and death situation. Maharashtra unexpectedly slipped out of their hands and they suffered a humiliating defeat in Jharkhand. So, it is not wrong for BJP to hope they secure a win in Delhi. Despite the deployment of 200 MPs, all the BJP CMs and their entire Council of Ministers to win the Delhi Assembly elections, one Kejriwal is towering over everyone else,” the Shiv Sena MP said.

Read: Arvind Kejriwal Refutes BJP's 'anti-Hindu' Claim, Says 'I Am An Ardent Hanuman Devotee'

Delhi CM chants Hanuman Chalisa  

During an interview on a private television channel recently, the anchor probed the Delhi Chief Minister on his faith in Lord Hanuman. Kejriwal revealed that he regularly visited the Hanuman temple in his neighbourhood. When the anchor challenged him to recite the Hanuman Chalisa, Kejriwal agreed to do so.  

Mentioning that reciting the Hanuman Chalisa renders a lot of peace, he taunted the anchor to keep a separate programme so that he could recite it in full. Incidentally, Sena Deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi dubbed this as an attempt to influence the voters on religious lines. The voting for the Delhi Assembly polls will take place on February 8, while the results will be declared three days later.  

Read: 'If PM Modi Is Lord Ram, Shah Is Hanuman': Shivraj Singh Chouhan Makes Divine Comparison

 

Published:
COMMENT
