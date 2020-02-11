Delhi Elections: Urmila Matondkar, Others Congratulate Arvind Kejriwal For 'sweeping' Win

The events occurred as expected with Arvind Kejrwal’s Aam Aadmi Party achieving a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday. As predicted in most of the exit polls on the conclusion of polling on February 8, the party went on to win over 60 seats out of 70. There were wishes galore for the CM-designate and his party, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the messages and numerous other politicians from various parties sending their good wishes.

Even celebrities from the film industry congratulated Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Here are the reactions

Actor and Congress leader Urmila Matondkar termed the victory as ‘sweeping’ and against ‘huge odds.’ She expressed delight over ‘Kaam Ki Rajneeti’ (politics of work) winning. She added that it was also the victory of the people of Delhi who voted for development.

Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal on sweeping victory against huge odds.Great to see victory of “काम की राजनीती”. It’s also a victory of people of #Delhi as they show that we need to vote on d basis of Development n Progress for Progessive India.Bravo #DelhiResults #AamAadmiParty pic.twitter.com/FHGKhcoHIq — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) February 11, 2020

Swara Bhasker too used the hashtag #KaamKiRajneeti while congratulating Kejriwal, and other AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia, Atishi Marlena who were victorious on Tuesday.

Vishal Dadlani, who even campaigned for the party, wrote that it was the victory of hard work and truth. He added that the party had proved it for the third time, while sending his love and greetings to the volunteers of the party.

नफ़्रत की हार, मेहनत और सच्चाई की जीत.

सुनते तो हैं, लेकिन दिल्ली ये लगातार तीसरी बार साबित कर चुकी है. जय हिंद, मेरे दोस्तों, मेरे अपनों, मेरे सरफ़रोश हमवतन. असीम प्यार और अनेक धन्याद! #AAP Volunteers, my brothers and sisters, I owe each and every one of you a hug! 🤗 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 11, 2020

Another actor, who has fought for AAP before, Gul Panag hailed the ‘fantastic, clean campaign’, while highlighting how they made their work do the talking amid ‘grave provocation and polarisation.’

Congratulations @AamAadmiParty on a fantastic, clean campaign. In the face of grave provocation and polarisation, you stayed the course and fought this election on the basis of the work you did. Bravo 👏. — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) February 11, 2020

Saqib Saleem, while congratulating, quipped how he’d have both biryani and poha to celebrate the victory. Calling Delhi her ‘Jaan’, Gauahar Khan had a light-hearted take on the ‘landslide win’, saying how her mother always told her that ‘AAP is the best word.’

Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty for their win in Delhi .. Aaj biryani bhi khaonga aur poha bhi .. 🇮🇳 — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) February 11, 2020

Even sportspersons like Vijender Singh and Jwala Gutta congratulated Kejriwal and his party. The boxer wrote one how should not mess with a ‘baniya’ from Haryana while congratulating Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party had won 62 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party won 8 seats and Congress had fired a blank, at the time of publishing this story.

