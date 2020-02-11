The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal & AAP For Delhi Win, Silent On Congress No-show

Delhi Assembly Elections

As trends revealed a clear victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi Assembly Elections on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his best wishes

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rahul

As trends revealed a clear victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi Assembly Elections on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his best wishes to the party. As per the Election Commission of India trends at 6.30 pm, AAP has surged ahead in 62 seats as against BJP which is leading only in 8 constituencies. 

Taking to his Twitter, Gandhi congratulated Arvind Kejriwal and the party for winning the Delhi Assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi's reaction comes even as the Congress looks set to end up with zero seats for a second consecutive election, meaning that the party will have had no legislators in the Delhi elections for 10 years running. Following this, a number of Congress leaders have expressed dissatisfaction at the party's strategy, or lack thereof, most prominent of which have been the likes of Sharmishta Mukherjee and Jaiveer Shergill, while more prominent faces like Jyotiraditya Scindia have also issued posts where frustration is easy to read between the lines.

READ: Delhi Elections: Sukhbir Badal extends best wishes to Arvind Kejriwal for 'new innings'

READ: Delhi Elections: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulates Kejriwal for his 'remarkable victory'

Sharad Yadav Congratulates Kejriwal On Victory

Meanwhile, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) Chief Sharad Yadav congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal, stating this victory to be bigger than the previous one, even though the seat-share has taken a dip. With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and BJP while Congress remained almost absent.

Taking to his Twitter, Yadav slammed BJP's 'hateful rhetoric', stating that the people of Delhi rejected BJP. His tweet read as, "Many many congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party. This time their seats are less, but I consider this victory to be bigger than the previous victory. The hateful rhetoric by the BJP has crossed all the lines and despite all their efforts, the people of Delhi have rejected them."

READ: 'Erudite voter of Delhi hasn't changed stance', says Kumaraswamy congratulating the AAP

READ: BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari finds positives in Delhi loss as he accepts the mandate

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CURRENT LAGA KYA: AAP MOCKS SHAH
ADHIR RANJAN ON CONG DEFEAT
DEF MIN. CONGRATULATES KEJRIWAL
TIME FOR BJP TO INTROSPECT: SWAMY
THAKUR GETS TROLLED BY FANS
GAMBHIR EATS HUMBLE PIE