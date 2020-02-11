Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal & AAP For Delhi Win, Silent On Congress No-show

As trends revealed a clear victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi Assembly Elections on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his best wishes to the party. As per the Election Commission of India trends at 6.30 pm, AAP has surged ahead in 62 seats as against BJP which is leading only in 8 constituencies.

Taking to his Twitter, Gandhi congratulated Arvind Kejriwal and the party for winning the Delhi Assembly elections.

My best wishes & congratulations to Mr Kejriwal and the AAP on winning the Delhi Assembly elections. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 11, 2020

Rahul Gandhi's reaction comes even as the Congress looks set to end up with zero seats for a second consecutive election, meaning that the party will have had no legislators in the Delhi elections for 10 years running. Following this, a number of Congress leaders have expressed dissatisfaction at the party's strategy, or lack thereof, most prominent of which have been the likes of Sharmishta Mukherjee and Jaiveer Shergill, while more prominent faces like Jyotiraditya Scindia have also issued posts where frustration is easy to read between the lines.

We r again decimated in Delhi.Enuf of introspection, time 4 action now. Inordinate delay in decision making at the top, lack of strategy & unity at state level, demotivated workers, no grassroots connect-all r factors.Being part of d system, I too take my share of responsibility — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) February 11, 2020

3 Things Congress should NOT do today:

1. Justify own defeat

2. Find happiness in BJP defeat

3. Tell themselves that in Election wins & losses are cyclic



Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty for a well deserved victory & running a focussed campaign.



#DelhiElectionResults — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) February 11, 2020

#ResultOnDelhi congratulations @AamAadmiParty and @ArvindKejriwal for the sweeping victory. The people of Delhi have placed their trust in your team again. Hope you will make the city cleaner, safer and better. Wishing you all the best! — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 11, 2020

Ask my friends, tv channels today, In court, In parliament. I had said bjp wl b near 15. Looks like that. #delhielections #AAP latter have done reasonably good work in edu, Health & sahayaks. #INC has 2search 4 an alternative shiela face& back him/ her for4 years starting now. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 11, 2020

Sharad Yadav Congratulates Kejriwal On Victory

Meanwhile, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) Chief Sharad Yadav congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal, stating this victory to be bigger than the previous one, even though the seat-share has taken a dip. With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and BJP while Congress remained almost absent.

Taking to his Twitter, Yadav slammed BJP's 'hateful rhetoric', stating that the people of Delhi rejected BJP. His tweet read as, "Many many congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party. This time their seats are less, but I consider this victory to be bigger than the previous victory. The hateful rhetoric by the BJP has crossed all the lines and despite all their efforts, the people of Delhi have rejected them."

श्री @ArvindKejriwal और @AamAadmiParty को बहुत बहुत बधाई। इस बार इनकी सीटें तो कम जरुर हो रही हैं मगर मैं इस जीत को पिछली जीत से भी बड़ा मानता हूं,भाजपा द्वारा नफरत भरी बयानबाजी से सभी हदे पार करना और उनके सभी प्रयत्न-साधनों के बावजूद दिल्ली की जनता ने उन्हें ख़ारिज किया है। — SHARAD YADAV (@SharadYadavMP) February 11, 2020

