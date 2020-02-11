Delhi Elections: 'Fabulous Win,' RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal

With Aam Aadmi Party receiving a massive mandate in Delhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for Aam Aadmi Party's mega victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. A tweet that was posted from RJD supremo's twitter handle conveyed the leader's greetings to the Delhi Chief Minister for his fabulous win.

Congratulations to AAP & @ArvindKejriwal on fabulous win! — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) February 11, 2020

Earlier in the day, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for winning the election with a landslide margin.

"The way BJP had created an atmosphere of fear, the way Union Ministers gave out slogans, Delhi citizens have given out a verdict that they will vote based on the work done. You can see what all work Kejriwal has done in Delhi in five years of him being the Chief Minister; Delhi citizens have given him another chance. Positive politics has won", said Yadav.

Speaking on the Centre vs Shaheen Bagh issue and the controversial comments made by BJP leaders, Yadav said, "One thing is clear in this, there shouldn't be a politics of hate, there should be positive politics and it should be based on the work done. Whether it be education, health, employment, economic slowdown, inflation, poverty. We all must contemplate on it and work together on these issues rather than spewing venom. The result indicates a one-sided victory".

Counting of votes

The counting procedure for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 began at 8 am on Tuesday. The election held on February 8 in the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that 21 centers have been set up in the city for the counting of votes.

The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. According to the Election Commission of India's latest trend, as of the time of writing this article, the Aam Aadmi Party has won 46 seats and is leading on 16 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP has won five seats and is leading on three seats while Congress continues to remain at 0.

