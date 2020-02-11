Delhi Elections: 'Still Hopeful Of Good Results,' Says BJP Leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan

As the counting of votes began for Delhi Assembly Polls on Tuesday morning, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that it will be convenient to conclude only after the party gets a better clarity of results. While interacting with the media, the former BJP leader stated that the party and its workers have worked hard and that the party was still hoping for better results.

The former MP CM said, "We are hoping for more clarity in results. BJP leaders and workers have worked very hard in Delhi. The difference in vote margin is very less, and we are still hoping for good results. There are still many seats where the difference between AAP and BJP is less than 1000 votes. Congress had to face a shocking defeat. The party's vote share is still increasing by 10 per cent. Let the full results come, only then we will get clarity."

Counting of votes

The counting procedure for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 began at 8 am on Tuesday. The votes were polled on February 8 in the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that 21 centers have been set up in the city for the counting of votes. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. According to the Election Commission of India's latest trend, the Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 58 seats, the BJP is leading on 12 seats and the Congress party continues to remain on 0.

Delhi Exit Polls

Republic's Jan Ki Baat exit polls predicted an easy victory for AAP by winning 48-61 seats, while the BJP is predicted to garner only 9-21 seats and 0-1 seats for Congress. With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP, while the Congress party's presence remained almost absent from the picture.

