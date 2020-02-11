Delhi Election: 'I Will Take Full Responsibilty For The Outcome', Says BJP's Manoj Tiwari

As the initial trends showed AAP taking a clear lead in the Delhi Assembly Elections, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that he will take full responsibility for the outcome of election results.

Manoj Tiwari, who had earlier claimed that BJP would win 56 per cent vote share in the Delhi elections, has agreed that there is a vast gap in the number of seats, but is still hopeful for a majority.

"As the trends come in, I agree there is a gap in the numbers, but we are catching up at a good speed, and anything can happen at this point," Manoj Tiwari said. "I am not disappointed. I have not given up," he added.

When asked if he would take responsibility of the poll results, Manoj Tiwari said, "I stand firm, and take full responsibility for the outcome. As the results unfold, I am still hopeful, he said."

Earlier in the day, Manoj Tiwari had made big claims about winning the elections with more than 48 seats. He also declared that all exit polls would fail and BJP would come to power in the national capital.

Manoj Tiwari expressed confidence ahead of results

On the day of the results of Delhi Elections, BJP's Manoj Tiwari had exuded confidence stating that he was sure that the BJP would win 48 plus seats. Republic's Jan Ki Baat exit polls predicted a clear majority for AAP by winning 48-61 seats, while the BJP is predicted to garner only 9-21 seats and 0-1 seats for Congress. However, Manoj Tiwari stated that he had full faith in God that everything would work out in BJP's favour.

"According to God's will, everything will go well. The results will be in BJP's favor, this is my feeling. What I said, is what I still stand by, we will get 48+ seats." said Manoj Tiwari.

'All polls will fail': Tiwari

Earlier, BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari had slammed exit polls for projecting AAP retaining the 70-seat Delhi Assembly and stated that all polls will fail on February 11 - result day. Claiming that certain polls predict BJP winning 26 seats, he said that BJP will form government in Delhi with over 48 seats. Moreover, talking to Republic TV, he claimed that BJP will garner 56% of the vote share.

