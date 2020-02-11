Delhi Polls: Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal As Trends Favour Sweep For AAP

As trends favoured a sweep for the Aam Aadmi Party till afternoon, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called and congratulated her Delhi counterpart and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday afternoon.

Mamata Banerjee has been a vocal supporter of AAP's work and even supported the party for its elections on February 8. Senior MPs of TMC have been tweeting and giving out statements to show their support for AAP as well. Both the Chief Ministers have time and again tried to build a nationwide front against the NDA.

Free electricity: WB follows Delhi

A day back, the Bengal Government took a leaf out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's book on pro-people schemes as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced free electricity for consumers with quarterly consumption up to 75 units.

Bengal CM had even called for an all opposition show of strength in January 2019 heading into the general elections, which had been attended by Arvind Kejriwal as well. A few weeks later, in a show of opposition unity, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu addressed a massive rally with his Delhi and West Bengal counterparts Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee at Vishakhapatnam, daring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step in Andhra Pradesh before the general elections as well.

