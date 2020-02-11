Delhi Elections: 'Nothing Shocking About Congress' Loss,' Says Sandeep Dikshit

With Aam Aadmi Party receiving a massive mandate in Delhi, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Tuesday stated that Congress party is responsible for its own defeat. Dikshit also spoke about the work done by the Aam Aadmi Party in the National Capital and the seats won by the BJP.

While interacting with a news agency Dikshit said, " There is nothing shocking about Congress party's defeat, we already saw it coming. If you witness the parliamentary elections. Kejriwal clearly understood that the matter of Electricity and water will him get votes. All the work was done in Delhi before, there was nothing more left to be done. People just wanted concessions."

" We (the Congress party) tried to put forward the work done by Sheila Dikshit, but we were too late in doing that. Congress leaders turned out to be big frauds," Sandeep added.

Talking about the seats won by the BJP, the Congress leader said, " BJP has managed to win a few seats out of issues like CAA. We were nowhere in the picture."

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee's office in the national capital had worn a desolate look on Tuesday as the Election Commission trends hit a repeat of 2015 results for the party. Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra had blamed BJP and AAP for carrying out politics of polarization which resulted in a dip in their vote share percentage.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, he had said, "I take responsibility for the party's performance, we will analyse the factors behind this. Reason for the drop in our vote percentage is politics of polarization by both BJP and AAP." According to him, Congress has always stood against the communal forces.

Counting of votes

The counting procedure for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 began at 8 am on Tuesday. The election held on February 8 in the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that 21 centres have been set up in the city for the counting of votes.

The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. According to the Election Commission of India's latest trend, as of the time of writing this article, the Aam Aadmi Party has won 29 seats and is leading on 34 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP has won 2 seats and is leading on 5 seats. The Congress party continues to remain at 0.

