'We Were Aware': Kamal Nath Brushes Off Congress' Delhi Humiliation, Gloats Over BJP Loss

Amid vote counting for the Delhi Assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath stated that the Congress party was aware of their loss in the national capital. Admitting the party's loss, the Congress leader questioned the 'big claims' made by the BJP.

Responding to the question of Congress' performance in the Delhi Assembly polls, Kamal Nath said, "We were already aware of it. The question is - what happened to BJP which was making big claims?" "The country has recognised the real face of BJP. They are playing politics of diversion," the Congress leader added.

Even as the Congress party once again failed to open its account in the Delhi Assembly polls, senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday congratulated AAP on its victory. According to current trends in the Delhi Assembly polls, the Congress is yet to open its account with zero seats, meanwhile AAP is leading on 58 seats followed by the BJP on 12 seats. However, exuding confidence, BJP state chief Manoj Tiwari had said, "BJP was supposed to win only 2 seats as per exit polls, but we have got 22 seats. The vote share margin is very less. We are not disheartened."

READ| Abhishek Singhvi predicts BJP's seats; says Congress needs alternative to Sheila Dikshit

Delhi Assembly Elections

The 2020 Delhi Assembly polls mark further decline for the Congress party that governed the state for three consecutive terms under he leadership of the late Sheila Dikshit since 1998. In the 2013 election, its tally fell from 43 to just 8 seats as BJP emerged as the single-largest party. However, Harsh Vardhan refused to form the government as BJP did not have a clear majority in the 70-member House. Thereafter, there was a tectonic shift in politics as Congress agreed to extend outside support to AAP that had won only 28 seats. However, this arrangement did not sustain for a long time as Kejriwal resigned in February 2014. Since then, Congress has been unable to win a seat in either the Lok Sabha or the Assembly elections, especially after a power vaccum left by Dikshit in the state.

Since the announcement of the Delhi Assembly polls, the national capital has witnessed a high-octane campaign mainly by BJP and AAP. Right at the outset, AAP made development their poll plank, meanwhile, the BJP who refrained from naming any CM candidate, ran the election campaign around Shaheen Bagh and national issues.

READ| Delhi Election: 'Delhi's son Kejriwal stands undefeated,' says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

READ| Delhi Election results 2020 LIVE: AAP holds victory rally as trends show 2nd Kejriwal term