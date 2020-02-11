Delhi Congress Headquarters Wears A Desolate Look As Party Wins No Seats In Elections

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee's office in the national capital has worn a desolate look on Tuesday as the Election Commission trends hit a repeat of 2015 results for the party. Earlier in the day, Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra had blamed BJP and AAP for carrying out politics of polarization which resulted in a dip in their vote share percentage.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, he had said, "I take responsibility for the party's performance, we will analyse the factors behind this. Reason for the drop in our vote percentage is politics of polarization by both BJP and AAP." According to him, Congress has always stood against the communal forces.

Accepting defeat, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, earlier in the day, stated that the Congress is ready to accept the role of Opposition and that the Party needs to refurbish itself entirely from ground level.

AAP bags majority votes

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) trend at around 4 PM, AAP is leading in 58 seats and has won 5 seats. While the BJP is leading in 7 seats out of the total 70-seat Assembly in the national capital. Further, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was leading in the New Delhi constituency with 30,611 votes, defeating BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav at 13,809 votes.

Delhi Assembly elections

The Delhi Assembly polls have witnessed an intense campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. Amid the controversy over the delay in the vote count, the Election Commission on Sunday evening declared the voter turnout to be 62.59 per cent in the national capital.

In the previous elections, the AAP had won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP had managed to win just 3 seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader among other achievements, was the BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election.

