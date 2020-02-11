BJP Neta Brandishes Party's Increased Vote-share, Window-dresses Delhi Humbling

Despite winning a low number of seats in the Delhi election results so far, BJP leader Satish Mahana has focused on the bright side and underlined the improvement of the party. He said that BJP has won over 10 seats in the polls so far, showing significant improvement compared to the previous Assembly polls.

"In the previous elections, we won three seats. This time our vote percentage has increased significantly. There were attempts of creating anarchy in Delhi, but the influenced people have realized that it was wrong, and BJP has won seats in those areas," Satish Mahana told ANI.

Speaking of AAP appearing to be winning the elections, the BJP leader said, "We are aware that Kejriwal is such a 'nuisance value'. In a democracy, parties should accept the people's mandate."

"Sponsored CAA protests"

When asked about the ongoing protests going on in Delhi against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Satish Mahana said, "All ministers believe this, it was a sponsored protest. The protests are directionless. "They say that their citizenship is endangered. Which line of the Act says that the citizenship of any Indian would be taken away? What is the point of protest when there is no issue of citizenship?" the BJP leader questioned.

Satish Mahana pointed out that several media persons covered women and children admitting that they were called to protest for money and food. He said that such protests sponsored due to elections don't send a good message to the country.

Taking a dig at Congress for raising an issue over SC/ST reservation, Satish said, "Congress has no issue to discuss now. The started with 0 seats in Delhi and ended with 0 seats. The BJP has still come a long way in the elections, but the existence of Congress is diminishing day by day. They need not be taken seriously."

BJP's Manoj Tiwari still hopeful

"I am still hopeful," said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari as morning trends showed BJP trailing way behind the ruling AAP in both the number of leads on constituencies and vote share. According to Election Commission figures as of 11.20 am, BJP is leading on 15 seats while AAP is ahead on 55. In vote share, BJP received 40.3% while AAP has bagged 52.3%.

Speaking to reporters, Manoj Tiwari said, "The margin of difference between BJP and AAP as per Election Commission website is narrow. Still, we are hopeful. Although early trends are not in our favour, it is better than what was predicted in exit polls." He added that in 27 seats, the margin is less than 1,000 which may be advantageous as counting progresses.

