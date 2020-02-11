Delhi Elections: Sunita Kejriwal Cuts birthday Cake Amid Jubilious AAP Victory

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, celebrated her birthday alongside her family and AAP leaders at the party office as she witnessed its stunning electoral victory. What appears to be a fruit cake cut by Sunita, photos circulated on social media showed a jubilant celebration attended by children Harshita and Pulkit and party leader Sanjay Singh among others.

READ | 'Delhi, I Love You!' Booms Arvind Kejriwal In Victory Speech As AAP Secures Landslide Win

In a public address later, Arvind Kejriwal jovially said that he ate the cake and all others will be offered cake too.

अपने बेटे को इतना प्यार देने के लिए दिल्लीवसियों का तहे दिल से शुक्रिया। आज दिल्ली वालों ने एक नई राजनीति को जन्म दिया “काम की राजनीति”। ये भारत माता की जीत है। जय हिंद। pic.twitter.com/q5xP8ytYvc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 11, 2020

READ | Delhi Elections: Mamata Banerjee Lauds Arvind Kejriwal Over AAP Sweep, Lampoons BJP

Thundering victory speech

As the Aam Aadmi Party registered a landslide victory consecutively for the second time on Tuesday in the Delhi assembly polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal began his speech with chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Inquilab Zindabad. As he started his speech with a grin on his face, he said: "Delhi walo, what have you done. I love You." The Delhi CM gave a flying kiss to his supporters after thanking them.

READ | AAP's Manish Sisodia Says Kejriwal's 'governance Model' Of Development Welcomed By People

Delhi elections result

As per EC's official update, counting for 70 seats is done and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has won 6 seats and is leading on 57 seats and BJP has won a seat and is leading on 6 seats. The AAP in 2015 registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of the 70 seats and Congres drew blank, with BJP bagging 3 seats. As per the Republic-Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls prediction 48-61 seats for the AAP, 9-21 seats for the BJP and 0-1 for Congress.

Meanwhile, celebration began in the AAP's head office. The official Twitter handle of the party posted the old clip of the leader during his campaign wherein he had said that Delhi people should vote on work. "If you think and believe we have not worked for you, then do not vote for us."

Delhi you have done it!!!



For the first time in the history of India, an election has been won on the basis of work. pic.twitter.com/aPGms4Myfn — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020

READ | Sharad Pawar Congratulates Kejriwal With A Pun, Foresees Wider Repercussions Of Verdict