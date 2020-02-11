AAP's Manish Sisodia Says Kejriwal's 'governance Model' Of Development Welcomed By People

As the counting for the Delhi Election continues and AAP seems to be easily forming a majority in Delhi, AAP leader and the candidate from the Patparganj constituency arrived at the Akshardham Counting centre where he spoke about how the people of Delhi had accepted Kejriwal's definition of nationalism which meant 'working for the welfare of the people.' "This is the third time that the people have re-elected Kejriwal and shown their love for him. This shows the governance model and education model that Kejriwal has set in the country," he said.

"Patriotism means working for the people, working for children's education, providing healthcare, electricity, water. This is the true governance model. And today Delhi has understood that nationalism means a government that works for the people. Till the time the BJP does not stop its politics of making religions fight with each other, they will continue losing," added Sisodia.

Sisodia in a see-saw battle

Manish Sisodia, however, did not have an easy morning on the day of the polls since his constituency Patparganj saw a see-saw battle for the seat which is considered to be one of the most prestigious. While early trends showed BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi leading with 24,477 votes with a vote share of 50.08 per cent against 22,901 votes to Manish Sisodia with a vote share of 46.85 per cent, it seems like Sisodia has finally caught up and seems to be in the lead now.

The Patparganj seat is considered as second most important seat after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s New Delhi constituency. Though AAP is leading with a massive majority as per the exit polls and the vote-counting as of now, the party's candidate Manish Sisodia's charm seemed a little lacklustre. The counting in his constituency is still on.

