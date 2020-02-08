Delhi Exit Poll 2020: AAP's Naresh Balyan Projected To Retain Uttam Nagar Seat, Thwart BJP

With polling for the much-anticipated Delhi Assembly Elections over, the Jan Ki Baat exit polls has projected that Aam Aadmi Party's Naresh Balyan is likely to retain the Uttam Nagar seat.

Balyan was contesting against Krishna Gehlot of the BJP and Shakti Kumar Bishnoi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Uttam Nagar is one of the few constituencies where Congress has fielded ally RJD to contest the polls. Overall, the Jan Ki Baat exit polls have predicted the Aam Aadmi Party to once again hold a majority in the national capital but with a decreased number this time.

Uttam Nagar constituency

The Uttam Nagar constituency of Delhi has voted all three parties to power since it came into existence in 2008. In 2008, Congress' Mukesh Sharma held the seat and was dethroned in 2013 by BJP's Pawan Sharma. However, in 2015 Aam Aadmi Party's Naresh Balyan swept away the seat by defeating Pawan Sharma by 30,000 votes. The constituency houses over 100 unauthorized colonies which were recently regularised making it a centre of prominence for BJP and AAP as the move was cashed in by both the parties.

The 70-seat Delhi Assembly which has just finished polling on Saturday - February 8, is projected to be won by AAP, according to the Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll. While the polls saw a meagre 55% voter turnout, it witnessed an intense poll campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22.

AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

