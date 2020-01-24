The Debate
After EC's Directive, Delhi Police Files FIR Against Kapil Mishra For 'Ind Vs Pak' Tweet

Delhi Assembly Elections

The Delhi police registered an FIR against BJP's Kapil Mishra after the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer asked it to take action for his controversial tweet.

Delhi

In a move that might spell trouble for BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh on Friday asked the Delhi police to register an FIR against him. This comes hours after the Election Commission of India directed Twitter to delete Mishra’s controversial India versus Pakistan tweet. Singh contended that Mishra’s tweet constituted an offence under Section 123 of the Representation of People Act for attempting to aggravate differences between two communities. Subsequently, the Delhi police filed an FIR in this regard.

Kapil Mishra's controversial tweet

Kapil Mishra, the former Law Minister in Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet, was given a ticket by BJP to contest the election from the Model Town Assembly constituency. On January 23, Mishra posted an extremely controversial tweet, equating the February 8 Delhi Assembly election as a fight between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi. Moreover, he refused to apologise for his statement and remarked that he was unafraid of speaking the truth. 

Delhi Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India announced that Delhi would go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, AAP had won a resounding majority bagging 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP who could win only from three constituencies. So far, neither BJP nor AAP has named its Chief Ministerial candidate despite declaring the candidates for all 70 seats. 

COMMENT
