After EC's Directive, Delhi Police Files FIR Against Kapil Mishra For 'Ind Vs Pak' Tweet

In a move that might spell trouble for BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh on Friday asked the Delhi police to register an FIR against him. This comes hours after the Election Commission of India directed Twitter to delete Mishra’s controversial India versus Pakistan tweet. Singh contended that Mishra’s tweet constituted an offence under Section 123 of the Representation of People Act for attempting to aggravate differences between two communities. Subsequently, the Delhi police filed an FIR in this regard.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer has asked Delhi Police to file FIR against BJP leader Kapil Mishra. He, on 23rd January, had tweeted '...On 8th February there will be a contest between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi.' #DelhiElections2020 https://t.co/cRZgudjczL — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020

Kapil Mishra's controversial tweet

Kapil Mishra, the former Law Minister in Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet, was given a ticket by BJP to contest the election from the Model Town Assembly constituency. On January 23, Mishra posted an extremely controversial tweet, equating the February 8 Delhi Assembly election as a fight between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi. Moreover, he refused to apologise for his statement and remarked that he was unafraid of speaking the truth.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, on 23rd January, had tweeted '...On 8th February there will be a contest between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi.' #DelhiElections2020 https://t.co/RII7su01pn pic.twitter.com/s9eztEUMXG — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020

Delhi Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India announced that Delhi would go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, AAP had won a resounding majority bagging 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP who could win only from three constituencies. So far, neither BJP nor AAP has named its Chief Ministerial candidate despite declaring the candidates for all 70 seats.

