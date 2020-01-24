Cong's Sandeep Dikshit: 'Not In Star Campaigners List Due To Differences With Seniors'

Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Friday said that his name was not included in the party's star campaigner list for the assembly elections in Delhi, due to differences with some party leaders. Speaking to media, the former East Delhi MP said differences with some leaders of the AICC cost him the position but said he will work for the party and will campaign in his old constituency for Congress candidates.

Congress has released its list of star campaigners for the Delhi Assembly elections and named 40 leaders including party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sandeep Dikshit also said that the contribution of her mother and former chief minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit could not be forgotten as she had done a lot for Delhi.

Delhi Assembly Elections

Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him.

The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri and Harsh Vardhan have been floated, though Amit Shah has stated in the absence of a formal name that the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal leading them.

(With ANI inputs) (Image: PTI)

