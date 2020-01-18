Delhi Elections: PM Modi Asks BJP Netas To Pitch Centre's Schemes, Cites AAP's Poll Record

In the BJP’s Central Election Committee meeting held on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked his party leaders to reach out to residents of Delhi regarding the schemes of the Centre as per sources. Maintaining that the Ayushman Bharat scheme was a more beneficial scheme compared to the Mohalla clinic initiative, he pointed out that the former was not implemented by the Delhi government. Moreover, the PM contended that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government was resorting to freebies to woo the electorate in lieu of failed promises. PM Modi also highlighted that AAP had lost every election barring for the 2015 Assembly polls.

BJP releases first list of 57 candidates

On Friday, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari announced the first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election. AAP rebel Kapil Mishra has been given the ticket to contest from the Model Town constituency. On the other hand, party spokesperson Sardar RP Singh will contest the polls from the Rajendra Nagar seat. All three MLAs who had won in the 2015 elections including senior leader Vijendra Gupta have been re-nominated by the party. Tiwari stated that the first list comprised of 11 SC and 4 female candidates.

No candidate named against Kejriwal yet

Contrary to speculation, none of the sitting parliamentarians featured in BJP’s first list. However, the BJP hasn’t put up a candidate in either Krishna Nagar or New Delhi from where Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is fighting the election. This opens up the possibility of senior BJP leaders such as Harsh Vardhan and Manoj Tiwari joining the poll fray. Meanwhile, newcomer Ravi Negi has been pitted by the BJP against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Delhi Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India announced that Delhi would go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the previous election, AAP had won a resounding majority bagging 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP who could win only from three constituencies. So far, neither BJP nor AAP has named its Chief Ministerial candidate.

