Shiv Sena Wades Into Delhi Poll Row, Castigates CM Kejriwal For 'Hanuman Chalisa' Politics

Shiv Sena Deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for trying to influence the voters by invoking religion as a political weapon. She was referring to Kejriwal reciting the Hanuman Chalisa on a private television channel during an interview. Contending that one’s religious belief cannot become a vote-seeking agenda, she opined that Kejriwal’s attempt was comparable to people being forced to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

One’s faith&belief in their religion cannot become an agenda for seeking votes. Reciting Hanuman Chalisa&list of holy trips govt has facilitated for voters to prove Hindu-ness is same as opposition asking one to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai to prove patriotism.Sad we are down to this — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) February 4, 2020

Kejriwal recites Hanuman Chalisa

The incident in question took place when the anchor of the channel probed the Delhi Chief Minister on his faith in Lord Hanuman. Kejriwal revealed that he regularly visited the Hanuman temple in his neighbourhood. When the anchor challenged him to recite the Hanuman Chalisa, Kejriwal agreed to do so. Mentioning that reciting the Hanuman Chalisa renders a lot of peace, he taunted the anchor to keep a separate programme so that he could recite it in full. Posting the video of this incident, a member of the AAP’s National Social Media Team commented that Kejriwal had dismissed the journalist’s attempt to corner him.

'Teerth Yatra' finds a place in AAP manifesto

The Election Commission of India announced that Delhi will go to polls on February 8. The counting of votes will be held on February 11. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, AAP won a whopping 67 out of 70 seats as against BJP that could win only from three constituencies. While Kejriwal is the CM face of the AAP, neither BJP nor Congress has named its Chief Ministerial candidate.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that AAP has resorted to appealing to voters on religious lines. In its election manifesto released on Tuesday, the ruling party promised many initiatives such as Jan Lokpal Bill, doorstep delivery of ration and world-class roads. Moreover, it has promised to take 10 lakh senior citizens for Teerth Yatra (religious pilgrimage) for the next 5 years.

