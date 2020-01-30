'If PM Modi Is Lord Ram, Shah Is Hanuman': Shivraj Singh Chouhan Makes Divine Comparison

Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday reiterated the party's stand that nothing can stop the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lord Ram and Home Minister Amit Shah with Lord Hanuman, calling them fearless.

"No force in the world can stop the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Narendra Modi is a Prime Minister who does not fear threats. He is a lion. If Narendra Modi is Lord Ram, then Amit Shah is Lord Hanuman," Shivraj said while addressing a public meeting at Matiala constituency.

While taking a dig at Congress for misguiding the nation on CAA, the BJP leader asked them if they have ever read the new Citizenship Act: "Sharjeel Imam is arrested now and whoever talks like him will get jailed. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should tell people if they read the amended citizenship Act and where it is written that Indian Muslims will be thrown out of the country. They are only spreading rumors for votes. Congress is helping those people who want to break this country. We will not entertain this," he added.

About CAA and the protests

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. But after its passage, the nation witnessed a series of protests against the act. Starting with Northeastern states such as Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura, the protests grew in the universities such as JNU, Jamia Millia University and Aligarh Muslim University and also turned violent with incidents of vandalism, damaging public property and stone pelting on police personnel.

After the violent university protests, the Shaheen bagh protest of over a month has blocked the road in Delhi causing inconvenience to Delhi civilians. Several Bollywood celebrities have also extended their support to the protests against the act. Some fear the CAA might lead to detaining the Muslims despite the government's repeated assurances that none of the Indian citizens shall be ousted due to the Act as it is about giving citizenship to refugees from neighboring countries and not about snatching it away from Indian citizens.

(With ANI inputs)

