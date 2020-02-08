Delhi Elections: 'People Should Get Govt That Does Not Divide,' Says CPI's Prakash Karat

Senior leader from CPI(M) Prakash Karat cast his vote at Sanchar Bhawan in Delhi. Speaking to the media after casting his vote, he said that Delhi should elect a government which doesn’t divide the people. He said that a government that seeks a solution to people’s problem must be the priority of the electorate. He also urged people to go out and exercise their franchise.

Prakash Karat on choosing the right government

Speaking about choosing the right government, CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat said, “In Delhi, we should get a government, which do not divide people and gives solutions to their problems. I am sure people's mandate will be against that party. People should vote in large numbers to form the government of their choice.”

Read: Delhi polls nigh upon them, top netas Arvind Kejriwal & Manoj Tiwari make temple visits

Delhi Assembly Elections

The political parties in Delhi have aggressively campaigned for the assembly elections. The fight between BJP and AAP has intensified in the past month. While BJP is contesting the elections under PM Modi and HM Shah’s leadership, Delhi current Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says the AAP is fighting on the basis of the work done by them in the last five years.

Read: Arvind Kejriwal, his wife pay obeisance at Hanuman temple, day before elections

The polling for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly started at 8 AM on Saturday, February 8. The Election Commission of India (EC) has set up 13,000 polling stations and deployed 90,000 officials to ensure smooth polling.

The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. The results of the elections will be declared on February 11. As of 4:00 PM on Saturday, the voter turnout was 42.17 per cent.

Read: Sanjay Raut defends Kejriwal's Hanuman worship; says Delhi CM towers over BJP leaders

In the previous elections, the AAP had staged a stunning comeback after infamously demitting office months earlier, and won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP managed to win just 3 seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader among other achievements, was the BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election.

Read: EC sends notice to CM Arvind Kejriwal for 'Hanuman temple visit', must respond by Feb 8

(With ANI Inputs)