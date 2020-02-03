Delhi Assembly Polls: 'Have Done Detailed Planning To Ensure Law & Order,' Says Top Cop

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, the state Police have done detailed planning to ensure law and order and prevent any outward incident on February 8, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said on Sunday.

Heavy police force will be deployed at sensitive areas in the national capital and adequate arrangements will be made to welcome the Delhi Assembly elections, Amulya Patnaik said.

"As far as Delhi Assembly elections are concerned, I want to assure you that the Delhi Police have detailed planning. More than 40,000 staff will be deployed from the Delhi Police itself. We will also deploy 190 companies and 19,000 home guards," Patnaik told ANI.

Recalling the previous Lok Sabha elections, the Police Commissioner said that it was an incident-free election, handled professionally by the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police on alert

Amulya Patnaik said that the police is keeping an eye on sensitive areas, and arrangements are also well in order. He further assured that there have been a few incidents in the capital, to which the police have responded immediately, and brought the situation under control.

The Police Commissioner also said that they are monitoring inflammatory speeches.

"All our senior officers are on alert. Police are resent in sensitive locations too. Every day, around 300 rallies take place, which is closely monitored by the local police, traffic police and security units," he said.

Amulya Patnaik, who was about to retire on January 31, has been given a month's extension in services.

Delhi Assembly elections

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM and AAP Chief Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image source: PTI)