'Don't Believe Bluffmaster Kejriwal': AAP-turned-BJP Shazia Ilmi Claims Manifesto Copied

BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi on Thursday called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal the 'biggest bluff master' ever. She said that the people of Delhi should not trust him as the AAP chief has copied certain major promises from the BJP's manifesto meant for the upcoming Assembly polls in the national capital.

'People of Delhi should not believe him'

"Arvind Kejriwal has copied his previous year's manifesto as well some key promises from the BJP's manifesto. People of Delhi should not believe him as he is the biggest bluff master ever," said Ilmi while speaking to news agency ANI. "He promised CCTV cameras five years ago and now again, he is talking about it in AAP's manifesto," the ex-AAP leader said taking a jibe at Kejriwal.

Targeting Kejriwal over his debate challenge with BJP's chief ministerial candidate which is yet to be declared, Ilmi said: "Every worker of BJP and all citizens of Delhi are ready to debate with him. But first Kejriwal should give a clear picture on AAP's link with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and JNU student Sharjeel Imam."

"He should also answer why he deployed his own worker Kapil Gujjar with a pistol at Shaheen Bagh. When Gujjar was found with a gun, just half an hour later, Kejriwal tweeted tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the incident," she added. The BJP spokesperson held Kejriwal and his people responsible for violence and firing at Shaheen Bagh.

Campaigning in Delhi comes to an end

On Wednesday, the AAP, Congress and the BJP had fought over issues ranging from citizenship law, appeasement politics and unemployment. Arvind Kejriwal invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a public debate on any issue on saying the people of the national capital wanted to know why should they vote for the BJP in the February 8 assembly polls. Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had unleashed a 'danda' attack on the Prime Minister for which he was criticised.

Amit Shah also addressed a rally in Kondli in east Delhi and said the polls were a contest between two ideologies and results will be a shocker to everyone. Ahead of the Assembly polls in the national capital, the campaign has come to an end. Delhi Police will deploy 190 companies of paramilitary, 40,000 Delhi Police personnel and 19,000 homes guards to ensure free and peaceful elections on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

