EC Issues Notice To Sanjay Singh For His "unverified Allegations" Against BJP

The Election Commission of India, on Thursday, issued a notice to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, demanding an explanation for his “unverified” comments against BJP. As per EC, Singh violated the Model Code of Conduct by criticising another party based on “unverified allegations”. Sanjay Singh had claimed that BJP is going to do something big on February 2 in certain areas of Delhi.

EC’s notice to Sanjay Singh

In their notice to AAP leader Sanjay Singh, EC wrote, “Part 1 of the Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates, inter alia, provides that: Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided.” “Now, therefore, the Commission gives you an opportunity to explain your position in this regard on or before 12: 00 noon of 7th February 2020 (Friday) failing which the Commission shall take a decision without any further reference to you,” the letter added.

Sanjay Singh’s comment against BJP

As per the Election Commission of India, the comments were made by Sanjay Singh in an interview with news agency ANI. He said, “The kind of situation that the Bharatiya Janata Party is giving birth to, they are going to create a lot of chaos. And they are preparing for a big uproar on February 2. They have called for it in the area of Shaheen Bagh-Jamia. Also, a big uproar will happen in Delhi.”

Arvind Kejriwal receives warning from EC

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal received a notice from the Election Commission of India three days before the assembly polls that are scheduled to be held on February 8. The notice warns him and condemns the statement made by him at a celebration conducted by Delhi Bar Association on January 13 at Tis Hazari Court premises. EC's notification comes after AAP submitted their response to them clarifying the allegations.

As per the notification Arvind Kejriwal spoke about setting up a Mohalla Clinic inside the courts if he could get significant space within their campuses. BJP leader Neeraj Shekhar had filed a complaint against CM Kejriwal for this statement made by him during the event. The Election Commission in their notification stated that any promise made in an official capacity is a breach of model code of conduct.

