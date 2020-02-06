EC Issues Notice To Yogi Adityanath For His Comments Against AAP

The Election Commission of India, on Thursday, issued a notice to BJP leader and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, demanding an explanation for his comments against AAP. As per EC, Adityanath violated the Model Code of Conduct by making personal comments on Arvind Kejriwal during the campaigns. The UP CM had said that ministers from Pakistan have been supporting Kejriwal and that they are distributing biryani in Shaheen Bagh.

EC’s notice to Yogi Adityanath

In their notice to BJP leader Yogi Adityanath, EC wrote, "Criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and program, past record and work. Parties and Candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified claims or distortion shall be avoided”. “Now, therefore, the commission gives you an opportunity to explain your position in making the above-said statement on or before 5:00 pm, February 7, failing which the Commission shall take a decision without any further reference to you,” the letter added.

Yogi Adityanath’s comment against AAP

As per the Election Commission of India, the comments were made by Yogi Adityanath in an election rally. He had said, “Biryani is being fed to the terrorists today. The Congress party was fond of feeding this biryani in Kashmir and Kejriwal is fond of feeding biryani in events like Shaheen Bagh, but the Bhartiya Janata Party does not. You must have seen yesterday a minister of Pakistan was appealing in support of Kejriwal. Does Kejriwal not have faith in people of Delhi, why does a minister from Pakistan need to talk about him? Brothers sisters please recognize these faces and identify them".

Sanjay Singh receives notice from EC

AAP’s Sanjay Singh received a similar notice from the EC on Thursday for his “unverified allegations” against BJP. He has also been given the time till Feb 7, 12 noon to explain his position. Sanjay Singh had claimed that BJP is going to do something big on February 2 in certain areas of Delhi.

