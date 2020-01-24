ECI Seeks Report On BJP's Kapil Mishra's 'India Vs Pak' Tweet, He Says 'unafraid Of Truth'

UPDATE:

#UPDATE: Returning Officers issues notice to BJP leader Kapil Mishra over his tweet on #DelhiElections2020 https://t.co/BRBBo1Jixa — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020

A day after BJP leader Kapil Mishra's controversial tweet, the Election Commission of India has sought a report from Delhi Chief Electoral Officer on his tweet, according to ANI. The ECI has instructed that the report should be submitted within 24 hours. In response, Mishra unabashedly defended his tweet claiming that he was unafraid of speaking the truth.

Kapil Mishra defends controversial tweet

सच बोलने में डर कैसा

सत्य पर अडिग हूँ — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 24, 2020

Kapil Mishra stands by his comments, says AAP, Congress promoting 'Pak agenda'

Kapil Mishra's 'Ind v Pak' tweet

Stirring pre-poll controversy, Mishra tweeted that the elections on February 8 were a poll fight between India Vs Pakistan - equating BJP to India and its opponents to Pakistan. When asked to comment on his tweet, he stood by his comments claiming that there are 'mini Pakistans' in Delhi. Fuelling more controversy, he added that India will stand against these mini Pakistans and every problem will be solved on February 8 - the day Delhi goes to polls.

𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮

𝘃𝘀

𝗣𝗮𝗸𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻



8𝘁𝗵 𝗙𝗲𝗯𝗿𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆

𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶



8 फरवरी को दिल्ली की सड़कों पर हिंदुस्तान और पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला होगा — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 23, 2020

Kapil Mishra's bizarre Delhi polls comment stirs controversy, calls it 'India vs Pakistan'

Mishra's previous communal controversy

In October, while Delhi which is already suffering a severe pollution crisis, celebrates a cracker-free Diwali, stirring a major controversy BJP leader Kapil Mishra gave a communal spin to the festival. He tweeted against the stringent cracker restrictions in Delhi stating that ' To reduce pollution, stop these kinds of explosions, not Diwali crackers'. He had attached a huge Muslim family's photos along with it.

This controversial tweet triggered a major tweetstorm with many slamming the communal tweet and many supporting the BJP leaders' view. Soon, activist Saket Gokhale filed a complaint against Mishra for 'inciting hate-speech against minorities'. His complaint has been registered by the authorities.

AAP demands cancellation of Kapil Mishra's candidature, alleges breach of EC guidelines

Delhi Assembly Elections

Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates is on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations is January 24. The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal leading them.

BJP's Kapil Mishra tweets controversy on Diwali; complaint registered