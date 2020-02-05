Delhi Polls: Rahul Gandhi Starts Campaign; Says 'PM Modi Can Even Sell The Taj Mahal'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi started campaigning for the Delhi elections on Tuesday when he addressed a rally in Jangpura in the national capital. In his speech, Rahul referred to the poor state of the economy and said that PM Modi would even sell the Taj Mahal, just like Indian Oil, Air India, etc.

Gandhi's first speech

In his first speech just four days before the polls, he said, "They are selling everything - Indian Oil, Air India, Hindustan Petroleum, railways and even Red Fort. They may even sell the Taj Mahal. If Made in India is implemented, two crore youth of the country will get jobs every year. But Narendra Modiji and Arvind Kejriwal are not interested in that. All they want to do is to make people fight against each other and grab power..Modi and the BJP may be benefitting from it, but Indians are not. If you want development and employment, you will have to erase hatred from the hearts of people."

He later joined Priyanka Gandhi for a joint rally in the evening and also said that the BJP suppresses people on the basis of religion.

"They (BJP) talk about the Hindu dharm, they talk about Islam, they talk of Sikhism. They have no knowledge of religions. In Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism-- where is it written that attack other people, suppress them?"

Rahul Gandhi also directed some remark towards AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that he and the Prime Minister are both spreading hate in the society.

"Do not harbour any illusion. Go to any person and you will find nationalism in his blood irrespective of his religion or whether he is poor or rich. The person who makes 'deshbhakts' (patriots) fight among each other, can he be a deshbhakt?"

He went on, "Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal have nothing to do with this (creating jobs). They want to make one Indian fight another and stay in power."

(Image credits: PTI)