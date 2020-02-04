Rahul Gandhi Tears Into Arvind Kejriwal's AAP; Says It's Only Known For Its Marketing

With four days left for the Delhi assembly elections, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally at Jangpura in Delhi slammed the ruling AAP and BJP. He alleged that PM Modi has done nothing regarding the increasing unemployment in the country and also questioned CM Kejriwal for the same. He further attacked AAP and said that they are only known for their marketing.

Rahul Gandhi attacks AAP

Talking about cheating with taxpayers’ money, Rahul Gandhi alleged that “AAP is only known for its marketing. Money for marketing comes from your (taxpayers) pocket.”

Read: BJP suggests stand-up comedy to Rahul Gandhi for 'Youth dream of unemployment' faux-pas

“What has Arvind Kejriwal done for the unemployment problem in Delhi? The students who are graduating from the colleges and universities right now and they are looking for jobs, I want to tell them that not having a job does not mean that they are incompetent. It is the fault of your CM (Kejriwal) and your Prime Minister,” he added.

Read: Bhima Koregaon: Rahul Gandhi slams case transfer, says 'NIA can't erase resistance'

BJP takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, BJP’s Karnataka unit, on Tuesday, posted a video of the former Congress President on their official Twitter handle. In the caption, BJP asked the Congress MP to take up stand-up comedy. This comes after Gandhi was giving a speech at the ‘Yuva Aakrosh’ rally in Rajasthan on January 28.

Read: '7.5% & 3.5%' to '3.5% & 7.5%': Rahul Gandhi writes off Budget 2020, says govt has no idea

Dear @RahulGandhi,



Please consider joining Bollywood as a Stand-up Comedian.



You never know, it might launch your next career ! ! ! #RahulJokes pic.twitter.com/SQ3CnTG5kz — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 4, 2020

In the video, Rahul Gandhi was speaking about the lack of job opportunities in the country. He claimed that the Indian youth just attends colleges and universities to dream of unemployment in the future. Gandhi said, “Aaj, Hindustan ka Yuva college, university mei jaakar padhta hai aur berozgaari ka sapna dekhta hai.”

Read: 'You never know, might just start the economy': Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi's Yoga routine