Amit Shah Accepts Kejriwal's Debate Challenge, Reveals Who BJP's 'Chief Minister' Is

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accepted the debate dare given by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Shah said BJP is ready to debate with the AAP chief over various issues and asked him to just name the venue and the time.

READ | Delhi Elections: BJP's advise to 'rattled AAP' ahead of polls - 'focus on contesting'

"Kejriwal ji asked us to declare our candidate for Chief Minister and said he is ready to debate. For this, there is no need to announce a Chief Minister face. He just needs to tell us time and place as people from BJP will come to debate," said Shah addressing a gathering at a roadshow in Moti Nagar.

READ | Delhi Elections: Congress manifesto promises unemployment allowance, subsidised education

The Union Minister also asserted that the people of Delhi are the party's Chief Minister.

"As far as the Chief Minister is concerned, our Chief Minister is the people of Delhi," he said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said that he is ready to participate in a debate if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declares a Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly elections in the city by Wednesday afternoon.

"We are giving time till 1 pm tomorrow for the BJP to declare a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. If they declare a chief ministerial candidate by that time, I am ready to debate with that person," Kejriwal said in a press conference here.

READ | Delhi Elections: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy predicts '41+' seats for the Party

Kejriwal underlined the importance of debate in a democracy and targeted BJP for not declaring a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming polls.

"The people of Delhi want the BJP to declare a chief minister candidate for the city. If they do so, I am willing to participate in a debate with that person. Amit Shah is asking people to vote for the BJP so he can choose the Chief Minister," Kejriwal said.

AAP also released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

READ | Delhi elections: One lakh BJP workers to go door-to-door in a massive outreach campaign

(With inputs from ANI)