Manish Sisodia's 'clean Water Theory' Inspires Hilarious #ScientistSisodia Memes

Delhi Assembly Elections

Manish Sisodia is trending on Twitter for his comment last year, where the Delhi Dy CM cited "physics" to defend the poor quality of water in national capital.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is trending on Twitter since Monday morning for a comment he made last year. He had tried to use the laws of physics to defend the irregular supply of clean water in his area. His statement has inspired meme-makers on Twitter and they have been using the hashtag #ScientistSisodia which is trending high on the microblogging platform to mock the AAP leader. In an interview to a news website in May last year, Sisodia had said that the residents of Delhi should turn on their water pumps at the time of supply to get clean water.

"If you switch on the motor at times when there is no water supply, the motor will pull the debris from pipelines," said Sisodia in Hindi. "Physics says that the garbage will be pulled if you turn on the motor when there is no water supply," he added. Netizens even morphed the AAP leader's face into paintings and images of scientists such as Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton to make a point.

Have a look at some of the funny reactions: 

