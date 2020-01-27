Manish Sisodia's 'clean Water Theory' Inspires Hilarious #ScientistSisodia Memes

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is trending on Twitter since Monday morning for a comment he made last year. He had tried to use the laws of physics to defend the irregular supply of clean water in his area. His statement has inspired meme-makers on Twitter and they have been using the hashtag #ScientistSisodia which is trending high on the microblogging platform to mock the AAP leader. In an interview to a news website in May last year, Sisodia had said that the residents of Delhi should turn on their water pumps at the time of supply to get clean water.

Delhi mei saaf paani dena scientifically possible nahi hai~ #ScientistSisodia

😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/F8ZGit15M2 — Amit Kumar Sindhi 🇮🇳 (@AMIT_GUJJU) January 26, 2020

"If you switch on the motor at times when there is no water supply, the motor will pull the debris from pipelines," said Sisodia in Hindi. "Physics says that the garbage will be pulled if you turn on the motor when there is no water supply," he added. Netizens even morphed the AAP leader's face into paintings and images of scientists such as Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton to make a point.

READ | Sisodia calls out lawyers for delay in Nirbhaya case, cites need for 'speedy justice'

READ | Smriti Irani dares Sisodia to declare stance on Shaheen Bagh protest,alleges AAP-Imam link

Have a look at some of the funny reactions:

Albert Einstein giving his Nobel prize to much deserving #ScientistSisodia for his theory on water supply. pic.twitter.com/UWGUEYQ4ZM — Adv Smokiee (@SmokingSkills_) January 27, 2020

Yamuna river is open to air and hence sucks dust. This is why it's scientifically not possible to clean Yamuna~ #ScientistSisodia https://t.co/8VX5oPyc8r pic.twitter.com/iuuXiemKuf — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) January 27, 2020

READ | Manoj Tiwari slams Kejriwal, Sisodia for supporting Shaheen Bagh, says 'Delhi will answer'

READ | AAP’s Sisodia challenges BJP 'Arrest Sharjeel Imam within 24 hrs' over 'Assam cutoff' call