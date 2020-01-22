No CM Face Yet, Hardeep Singh Puri Highest Delhi BJP Leader In Star Campaigners List

The BJP on Wednesday released its list of 40 star-campaigners for Delhi Assembly polls which include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, newly elected party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, several Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of the states ruled by the party. Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur, Mukhtar Abbar Naqvi will campaign for the party, which won only 3 seats out of 70 in 2015 polls.

BJP's star-studded campaigners' list

The party has also roped in Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, Jairam Thakur, Manoharlal Khattar, Trivendra Singh Rawat and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Besides Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, all party MPs in Delhi including Gautam Gambhir will convince voters to support the BJP, which is out of power in Delhi for over two decades. Celebrities and BJP leaders Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav "Nirahua" will also campaign for the party.

Sunil Yadav to fight CM Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi

The BJP on Tuesday released its final list that has its New Delhi candidate, Sunil Yadav, who is pitted against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Another key name in the list of 10 candidates is Tajinder Bagga. After his exclusion from the first list, he was trolled on social media. But on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, BJP officially said it is fielding him from Hari Nagar. Though he was pitching for Tilak Nagar, that seat has been given to another candidate. Polling on 70 Assembly seats in the national capital will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

READ | 'Rightly deserves': BJP rebel Shatrughan Sinha all praises for new chief JP Nadda

READ | Congress to unleash Navjot Sidhu to take on Kejriwal & BJP in Delhi; campaigners list out

Cong's campaigners list out

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, the Congress also released the list of its star campaigners who will be spearheading its poll campaign. The list includes the name of 40 leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Vadra Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh. Congress has also roped in Chief Ministers from the states where it is in power. They are Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. However, one interesting inclusion in the list is the name of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

READ | BJP's Kirit Somaiya sneers at tension in Maha alliance, says its 'good' to see competition

READ | Pavan Varma opens up about CM Nitish Kumar's humiliation by BJP in 2017