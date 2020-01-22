The Debate
BJP's Kirit Somaiya Sneers At Tension In Maha Alliance, Says Its 'good' To See Competition

Politics

On Wednesday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya sneered at the ongoing tension between the Maha Vikas Agadhi alliance, says its 'good' to see competition

Kirit

On Wednesday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya sneered at the ongoing tension between the Maha Vikas Agadhi alliance saying that it was 'good' to see competition between the Shiv Sena and the Congress party. He further took a jibe at Sena saying that they had internal confusions as well. His comment comes in the backdrop of the contrasting statements made by Sena leader Sanjay Raut and party prodigy Aaditya Thackeray on the Savarkar row that has been going on for some time. "Good to see competition between Sena and Congress going on these days. Saamana rejects Prithviraj's claim whereas Congress' mouthpiece accepted his claim," he said. 

Read: Aaditya Thackeray distances from Raut, unsure of capacity in which he made Savarkar remark

'History of Rahul Gandhi' 

"Shivsena has confusion amongst themselves. Raut had a big role in making Uddhav a CM but his son is asking Raut to keep shut and don't talk about history. Teaching preamble in Maharashtra is a welcome step but do not make them learn the history of Rahul Gandhi which defames Savarkar or which backs Jinnah wali Aazadi," he said. 

Read: Sena attacks Congress again; 'send those against Savarkar's Bharat Ratna to Andaman jail'

Raut takes a dig at Congress

After Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut took an indirect jibe at Congress over conferring Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray informed the media that the party's relations with its alliance partner Congress are strong despite having differences in opinion over certain issues. To Sanjay Raut's proclamation 'Jail Savarkar opposers', Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, said that he was unsure as to in what capacity Raut had made such a statement.

Read: Aaditya Thackeray concedes Shiv Sena-Congress difference of opinion; claims 'All is Well'

Raut is Shiv Sena's official spokesperson and a close friend of the Thackeray family. The younger Thackeray added that while opposing views can be aired, there should be no controversy. Thackeray while speaking to reporters said that the focus must be on current situation and not on the past.

Read: 'Let's not talk about past': Aaditya Thackeray washes Shiv Sena's hands off Veer Savarkar

Published:
