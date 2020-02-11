'Erudite Voter Of Delhi Hasn't Changed Stance', Says Kumaraswamy Congratulating The AAP

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday took to Twitter to congratulate the Arvind Kejriwal-led party on winning the Delhi Assembly elections. Kumaraswamy, in his tweet, said that the people of Delhi have shown that 'fascist ideology' will never win their hearts. While the final results are yet to be declared by the Election Commission, trends have shown AAP leading in 63 seats out of the 70 and sealing a few constituencies with a win already. Meanwhile, BJP is leading in 7 seats, according to the trends.

'Erudite voter in Delhi has not changed its stance'

The former CM and senior JDS leader, in a series of tweets, lashed out the saffron party and labelled it 'stubborn'. Welcoming the verdict, Kumaraswamy said, "While the entire central government, including the BJP, especially Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, has demonstrated its 'stubbornness', the erudite voter in Delhi has not changed its stance. This verdict of the Janata Court is welcome."

"The developer has been taught a lesson for being a 'terrorist'. The voters of Delhi, who have upheld the need for a regional party, have expressed their preference for development," he added.

Wishes pour in for Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party

As Delhi poll trends show a strong victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the recently held Delhi Assembly Elections, Congress' Milind Deora tweeted wishes congratulating the Delhi CM. In his post, Deora congratulated AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal stating that this time the winner was 'bijli, sadak, paani' (electricity, roads, water) signifying the claims that Kejriwal made regarding the 'development' that he has done for the city.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar also congratulated the Delhi Chief Minister for AAP’s fantastic victory in the Delhi Assembly polls. In a reference to AAP’s election symbol ‘Broom’, Pawar termed AAP’s performance as a “sweeping victory”. Addressing a press conference, he contended that the repercussions of this verdict would be felt all over the country. Maintaining that BJP’s defeat was not unexpected, he concluded that the attempt to perpetrate a religious divide had been rejected by people.

Image Credits: PTI