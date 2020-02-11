Congress' Milind Deora Wishes Kejriwal, Says 'bijli, Paani Sadak' Have Won

As Delhi poll trends show a strong victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the recently held Delhi Assembly Elections, Congress' Milind Deora tweeted wishes congratulating the Delhi CM. In his post, Deora congratulated AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal stating that this time the winner was 'bijli, sadak, paani' (electricity, roads, water) signifying the claims that Kejriwal made regarding the 'development' that he has done for the city.

And the winner is... bijli, sadak & paani!



Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal ji on being re-elected Delhi’s Chief Minister.



Best wishes & Godspeed — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) February 11, 2020

Congress 'accepts' mandate

On the other hand, Milind Deora's Congress failed to win even a single seat in the Delhi elections this year. Soon after the trends released, in a press conference, Congress spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala accepted the mandate and congratulated the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party which is currently leading in 62 seats as of now. Surjewala stated that the Congress is ready to accept the role of Opposition and that the party needs to refurbish itself entirely from ground level.

Delhi Elections

EC trends maintain at AAP leading in 63 seats, BJP in 7 seats after 12 rounds of counting. Poll trends state AAP has won 19 seats, leading in 39 seats. The counting procedure for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 began at 8 am on Tuesday. The election was held on February 8 in the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh stated that 21 centres were set up in the city for the counting of votes. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22.

