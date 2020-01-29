Digvijaya Singh Enters Anurag Thakur's 'Goli Maar Do' Row; draws Link To tainted J&K Cop

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday questioned MoS Finance Anurag Thakur over his ‘Gun down traitors’ comment. He lamented that Davinder Singh and other people allegedly caught spying for the ISI had not been branded as traitors. Moreover, he castigated the Centre for not charging them under the stringent provisions of NSA.

Moreover, he deliberated on the possible action of the Election Commission against Thakur. Singh contended that Thakur would be let off with a mere warning. However, the senior Congress leader highlighted that threatening to shoot people was a crime.

My question to Anurag Thakur is "Devender Singh DSP arrested with Terrorists and Bajrang Dal/BJP Activists in MP spying for ISI Pakistan Intelligence Agency do they come in the definition of 'Gaddars'? If they do why hasn't GOI and the then BJP Govt didn't charge them under NSA?" — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) January 29, 2020

Let us see how CEC decided on this issue and what action they propose against the Minister. He would be let off with a warning I am certain. Legally, isn't threatening a person to be shot at, a Crime? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) January 29, 2020

Thakur sparks off controversy

Thakur’s shocking video came to light on Monday, where he is seen chanting and encouraging the crowd to repeat the provocative slogan of ‘'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Gun down all the traitors of the country). On this occasion, Thakur was campaigning for Manish Chaudhari, the BJP candidate for the Rithala Assembly constituency. Despite the widespread condemnation, Thakur has neither denied nor apologised for his remark yet. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has decided to issue a showcause notice to him.

A shocking threat by BJP MP

In another incendiary remark by a BJP leader on Tuesday, the party's Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma contended that the people gathering at the Shaheen Bagh protests had the potential to rape and kill women. He alleged that both Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, as well as his deputy Manish Sisodia, had extended their support to Shaheen Bagh protests. Moreover, he warned the voters in the national capital to make a conscious choice in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.