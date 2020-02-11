Delhi Election: 'Issues Lost, Freebies Won,' Anil Vij Insists As AAP Heads For Big Win

As the trends in election results claim an easy win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital, Haryana Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij has termed the poll outcome as the victory of 'freebies over issues'.

"In the Delhi election, the issues have lost. Freebies have won," Anil Vij's tweet, simply translated in English from Hindi, reads.

दिल्ली के चुनाव में मुद्दे हार गए, मुफ्तखोरी जीत गई । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) February 11, 2020

The BJP leader's tweet comes as shortly after the counting process began and the trends started showing the AAP leading on 57 seats as compared to BJP on 13 seats.

AAP has also maintained a significant lead of more than 14 per cent of vote share as compared to the BJP, as per the website of Election Commission, updated at 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

Parvesh Verma accepts defeat

Conceding defeat in the Delhi assembly polls, BJP MP Parvesh Verma said that his party will work hard and give a better performance in the next election. While the BJP leaders exuded confidence in winning the polls ahead of the result, Verma said that election has not been fought on the AAP government's work on Education and Development.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began at 8 am on Tuesday, amid tight security. Delhi went to vote in a single-phase on February 8.

Congress accepts early defeat

As the Congress fails yet again to win even a single seat in the Delhi Assembly, according to the latest EC trends, the party has already accepted defeat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls.

In a press conference, Congress spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala accepted the mandate and congratulated the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP which is currently leading in 59 seats as of writing this article.

Surjewala stated that the Congress is ready to accept the role of Opposition and that the party needs to refurbish itself entirely from ground level.

