Delhi Election: 'Delhi's Son Kejriwal Stands Undefeated,' Says AAP Leader Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday addressed a victory rally at the National Capital. Sanjay Singh addressed the rally after the Election Commission trend showcased Aam Aadmi Party to be leading on 56 seats in Delhi.

While addressing the audience at the rally, Sanjay Singh dedicated AAP's mandate to the people of Delhi and expressed confidence that the numbers will still increase.

"People of Delhi have voted in favor of the Aam Aadmi Party. 2 crore people of Delhi have shown that they trust Arvind Kejriwal and he cannot be defeated. By giving a clear mandate to Arvind Kejriwal, Delhiites have shown that Delhi only believes in the 'politics of work.' This mandate is a result of how the 'son of Delhi' has served its people wholeheartedly in the last 5 years," Sanjay Singh stated.

During his address, Sanjay Singh also slammed the BJP for investing all its power, leaders, money and strength into Delhi Elections and still drawing poor results.

READ | BJP's Manoj Tiwari claims solace in defying exit polls; touts 'close fight' in 27 seats

Counting of votes

The counting procedure for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 began at 8 am on Tuesday. The election held on February 8 in the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said that 21 centers have been set up in the city for the counting of votes. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. According to the Election Commission of India's latest trend, the Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 57 seats, the BJP is leading on 13 seats and the Congress party continues to remain on 0.

READ | Delhi Elections: 'Still hopeful of good results,' says BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Delhi Exit Polls

Republic's Jan Ki Baat exit polls predicted an easy victory for AAP by winning 48-61 seats, while the BJP is predicted to garner only 9-21 seats and 0-1 seats for Congress. With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP, while the Congress' presence remained almost absent from the picture.

READ | Delhi Elections: Even as Congress draws a blank, Jyotiraditya Scindia congratulates AAP

READ | 'Kejriwal vs Modi in 2024' banner surfaces outside AAP office with the party leading in Delhi