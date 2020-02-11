AAP Leader Exudes Confidence In Victory; Assures To Make Delhi A 'World Class Capital'

With the initial trends showing AAP taking a clear lead in the Delhi Assembly Elections, Rajya Sabha MP Narain Dass Gupta exuded confidence in AAP's victory. The counting procedure for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 began from 8 am on Tuesday morning. The votes were polled on February 8 in the national capital.

As per the trends at 12:33 pm, AAP and BJP are leading in 56 and 14 seats respectively. Asserting that his party will win the election, the Rajya Sabha MP hailed his party's chief Arvind Kejriwal, stating that the party refrains from 'blame-game politics'.

"We are winning the election. This is the first time that Delhites fought the election. We do not indulge in blame game politics. Arvind Kejriwal himself asks people to vote for AAP on work and not otherwise."

'Making statements on his whims and fantasy': AAP RS MP on Manoj Tiwari

Ahead of the counting of votes for Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari addressed the media on Tuesday and said that he is not "nervous" and exuding confidence. He added that "something good will happen with the BJP today."

Asserting that Manoj Tiwari is making statements on his whims and fantasy, Das said,

"He has his own formula. He keeps saying all kinds of things. He is making statements on his whims and fantasy. We will make Delhi World Class Capital."

Sanjay Singh Confident Of 'massive' Victory

Speaking to ANI just a few hours after the commencement of counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh exuded confidence of his party’s prospects. While initial trends indicated another term in power for AAP, Singh predicted that it would be prudent to wait for the final result. According to him, his party was likely to secure a “massive” win in the polls. In the 2015 Assembly polls, AAP had secured a whopping 67 out of the total 70 seats.

