Javadekar Sure Of BJP Winning In Delhi' Presents 'report Card' Of Centre's Work In Capital

As Delhi is gearing up for the Assembly elections, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar presented a "report card" of the work done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for the capital city on Tuesday.

"We don't have the government in Delhi but our government is there in the Centre. So, we will present a report card of Centre...what the Modi government has done for Delhi," Javadekar said while addressing a press conference.

Subject 1: Delhi Metro

Leaving no stone unturned to defeat AAP chief and CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal in the upcoming election, Union Minister Javadekar said, "As far as traveling is concerned, Metro is the biggest success. In 2014, 40 lakh people used to travel by Metro. In the last five years, Metro has been extended by 116 kms while Rapid Rail has been extended by 64 kms. Today, 60 lakhs are experiencing metro travel daily."

Subject 2: Traffic congestion

Taking a jibe at the AAP government in Delhi, he said, "Delhi's biggest problem is traffic congestion — state government did nothing to improve that, but Modi government has done it. And this is very important for Delhi. Though Kejriwal published the advertisement regarding pollution but the work was done by the Modi government."

Subject 3: Combating Pollution

The BJP leader who is also the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, listed out a series of steps which the Central government has taken to combat the pollution.

"First Badarpur power plant which caused pollution was shut down. Second, we provided machines to thousands of farmers which resulted in 35 per cent reduction in stubble burning in Haryana and 17 per cent reduction in Punjab as compared to the amount of stubble burning two years ago. Delhi became the only city to produce 52 MW electricity out of waste."

Subject 4: Peripheral Expressways

Highlighting the work on Peripheral Expressways, he said, "The biggest work — Eastern and Western peripheral expressway. The path was constructed at a cost of Rs 17,000 crore, which was discussed for the last 20 years but the work on it was done in the last five years. Now 60,000 vehicles don't enter Delhi leading to a reduction in pollution."

"Due to all these factors — achhi hawa rehne wale din badh gaye, buri hawa rehne wale din kam ho gaye," said the Minister.

Subject 5: Unauthorised colonies & slum-dwellers

Javadekar also noted the steps taken by the Centre for unauthorised colonies and slum-dwellers.

AAP's days are over: Javadekar

Earlier Javadekar had slammed AAP government for depriving the people of Delhi of the benefits of the various Central government welfare schemes and said AAP's days are over. He had also said that the people of Delhi have made up their minds to bring BJP to power in the state.