'Jhaadu Is Getting Enough Votes': BJP's Subramanian Swamy Votes In Delhi, Makes Big Remark

In an apparent indication that he expects an Aam Aadmi Party victory in the Delhi elections, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said that "jhadu is getting enough vote" without him voting for them. He was responding to an AAP IT cell member's call to vote for the 'jhadu'. 'Jhadu' or broomstick is the election symbol of AAP.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Subramanian Swamy tweeted that he will be voting in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, which he later described as a "sleepy colony". On this, a user named Amanpreet Singh Uppal, whose profile says he is AAP's Twitter strategist and member of its IT cell, replied, "Please #Vote4Jhadu." Swamy was quick to respond.

: Jhadu is getting enough vote without my vote . I have to stand by my BJP worker especially after the Budget googly — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 8, 2020

Dig at BJP?

The notable part of Subramanian Swamy's reply was that he suggested he has to stand by his BJP workers "especially after the Budget googly". Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2020 in the Parliament on February 1. Swamy is believed to be displeased over the Budget.

AAP supporters cheer

AAP supporters were quick to seize this apparent hint of a senior BJP leader admitting, perhaps, an eventual AAP victory. Amanpreet Singh Uppal retweeted Swamy's line with a caption, "Subramanian Swamy too has admitted, jhadu will sweep Delhi." Another AAP member expressed his delight.

It's appears @BJP4India have already conceeded defeat @Swamy39 has tweeted that @AamAadmiParty is getting sufficient votes even without his vote

Volunteers of @AamAadmiParty were ready with booth tables at 7 am while @BJP4India volunteers were absent even after polling started 😀 https://t.co/LEkKkgHUO5 — Prithvi Reddy (@aapkaprithvi) February 8, 2020

Swamy's earlier poll prediction

Earlier, Subramanian Swamy had exhaled confidence of his party's win in the Delhi Assembly elections saying it'll grab "41+" seats. In a tweet, Swamy said that BJP's poor economic performance has been overtaken by road blocking of the "Tukde Tukde gang". The Aam Aadmi Party currently leads the government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi elections underway

Delhi began voting at 8 am on Saturday to elect a new government. The contest is being pitted as a direct fight between the ruling Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party and BJP. AAP is hoping to repeat a stellar performance it gave in 2015 by winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. For the BJP, it is a matter of prestige to win the national capital following months of anti-government unrest directed at the Centre over a host of issues.

