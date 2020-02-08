Union Budget
'Jhaadu Is Getting Enough Votes': BJP's Subramanian Swamy Votes In Delhi, Makes Big Remark

Delhi Assembly Elections

In an apparent indication that he expects an AAP victory in the Delhi elections, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said that "jhadu is getting enough vote"

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Subramanian Swamy

In an apparent indication that he expects an Aam Aadmi Party victory in the Delhi elections, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said that "jhadu is getting enough vote" without him voting for them. He was responding to an AAP IT cell member's call to vote for the 'jhadu'. 'Jhadu' or broomstick is the election symbol of AAP.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Subramanian Swamy tweeted that he will be voting in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, which he later described as a "sleepy colony". On this, a user named Amanpreet Singh Uppal, whose profile says he is AAP's Twitter strategist and member of its IT cell, replied, "Please #Vote4Jhadu." Swamy was quick to respond.

CM Kejriwal Casts Delhi Election Vote With Entire Family; Drops Them Off Then Speaks

Dig at BJP?

The notable part of Subramanian Swamy's reply was that he suggested he has to stand by his BJP workers "especially after the Budget googly". Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2020 in the Parliament on February 1. Swamy is believed to be displeased over the Budget.

AAP supporters cheer

AAP supporters were quick to seize this apparent hint of a senior BJP leader admitting, perhaps, an eventual AAP victory. Amanpreet Singh Uppal retweeted Swamy's line with a caption, "Subramanian Swamy too has admitted, jhadu will sweep Delhi." Another AAP member expressed his delight.

Delhi Elections Begin: Are These The 4 Most Noteworthy Points In The AAP-BJP Contest?

Swamy's earlier poll prediction

Earlier, Subramanian Swamy had exhaled confidence of his party's win in the Delhi Assembly elections saying it'll grab "41+" seats. In a tweet, Swamy said that BJP's poor economic performance has been overtaken by road blocking of the "Tukde Tukde gang". The Aam Aadmi Party currently leads the government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Elections: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy Predicts '41+' Seats For The Party

Delhi elections underway

Delhi began voting at 8 am on Saturday to elect a new government. The contest is being pitted as a direct fight between the ruling Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party and BJP. AAP is hoping to repeat a stellar performance it gave in 2015 by winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. For the BJP, it is a matter of prestige to win the national capital following months of anti-government unrest directed at the Centre over a host of issues.

Delhi Elections 2020 Key Battles: Arvind Kejriwal To Tajinder Bagga & New Delhi To Bawana

Published:
