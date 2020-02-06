JP Nadda Attacks AAP; Accuses Party Of Toying With Self-respect Of Slum Dwellers

Ahead of the Delhi elections, BJP's National President JP Nadda on Thursday launched a scathing attack at the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, accusing the party of toying with the feelings of the slum dwellers. The BJP has also been in a constant war of words with the AAP over their lack of effort in improving the infrastructure of the national capital.

Taking to his Twitter, Nadda shared a video of Arvind Kejriwal, where the latter had assured the construction of houses for the slum dweller. Nadda lashed out at the Chief Minister for allegedly not living up to his promises and accused him of playing with the self-respect of the people. Furthermore, Nadda apprised about BJP's pledge of providing 2-room houses to the dwellers.

केजरीवाल जी, आप ने सरकार बनाते ही सभी झुग्गी वालो को पक्का मकान देने का वादा किया था।



मकान देना तो दूर,आपने सिर्फ़ 5 साल तक उनके स्वाभिमान व भावनाओं के साथ खिलवाड़ करते रहे।



अब भाजपा ने संकल्प लिया है,जहां झुग्गी वहीं 2 कमरों का मकान देंगे।



और मोदी जी जो कहते हैं, वो करते हैं। pic.twitter.com/sZis2C4Zmy — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 6, 2020

BJP attacks AAP over Infrastructure

On Monday, February 3, while addressing a public rally in Karkardooma in New Delhi, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated that despite not being in government in Delhi over the last five years, the Modi-led government at the Centre did not shy away from the national capital's development.

He stated that the Union Government undertook infrastructure work amounting to Rs 1.25 lakh crore for the development of the national capital. He also lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi, accusing it of not bothering to start even a single project to improve the city's infrastructure.

"I want to remind the public that despite our government not being there in Delhi, the Modi government did works of Rs 1 to 1.25 lakh crore in the national capital. The AAP government did not start even one infrastructure project here," said Dr Harsh Vardhan.

