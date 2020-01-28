'Only 8 Out Of 1024?': Kejriwal Responds After Shah Takes Up 'visit Delhi Schools' Invite

After Home Minister Amit Shah shared a video highlighting the poor infrastructure of Delhi schools, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was quick to point out that he has found faults in only 8 out of 1,024 schools. He then took a jibe at the BJP stating that the whole party is visiting all the government schools with lenses to find all possible faults.

"I am happy that Amit Shahji has made all the Delhi BJP MPs and party members visit all the schools of Delhi in order to find out all the possible faults in the schools. From the past three-four days, all the leaders of BJP are roaming around with lenses to find faults in the city's government schools. And today they have tweeted the results of their investigation," said Kejriwal.

"They have found negligible faults in only eight out of the total 1024 schools under the Delhi government. This means the rest of the schools are in good shape," added Kejriwal while replying to the Home Minister's video "exposing" poor infrastructure of schools under the AAP government's regime.

The Delhi CM further slammed the Union Home Minister saying that Shah nurtures hatred towards the citizens of Delhi. "Shah's hatred towards the parents of Delhi, towards teachers, towards students, reflects in the report," added Kejriwal.

Amit Shah shares video of Delhi schools

In response to Kejriwal's invitation to visit the schools of Delhi to see the improved quality of education, the Home Minister. earlier in the day, had shared a video on Twitter displaying the poor infrastructure in the schools of Delhi. "Arvind Kejriwal Ji you called me to see schools run by the Delhi government. Yesterday, eight MPs of Delhi BJP went to different schools and see the terrible state of these schools…Their plight has exposed the claims of your 'education revolution'. Now you have to answer to the people of Delhi", tweeted the Home Minister along with a video exposing the poor condition of the schools.

अरविंद केजरीवाल जी आपने मुझे दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा संचालित स्कूल देखने के लिए बुलाया था। कल दिल्ली भाजपा के आठों सांसद अलग-अलग स्कूल में गए और देखिए इनका क्या हाल है...



इनकी बदहाली ने आपकी ‘शिक्षा की क्रांति’ के दावों की पोल खोल दी।



अब आपको दिल्ली की जनता को जवाब देना होगा... pic.twitter.com/gjzgaix2rA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 28, 2020

